Rule number one for being happy: stop comparing yourself to others ☝🏽-You are unique 🍀 No one is you, and that is your power!🌟 -there will always be someone who's stronger, faster, have more money than you etc...but as long as you keep working towards YOUR goals and doing the things that give YOU happiness and value to your life, that's the most important thing. Shoutout to everyone who's doing their best👊🏽✨ #trowbacktoahappyplace #healthandhappiness #doyourthing #youareunique #phiphi #takemeback

A photo posted by Gunn Narten (@narten86) on Jan 22, 2017 at 5:18am PST