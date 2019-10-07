قد يكون "أسوأ الكوابيس".. مصور مصري يوثق أصعب لحظات طفولتنا
- غزل صلاح
دبي، الإمارات العربية المتحدة (CNN)-- من منا لا يتذكر أصعب لحظات طفولته، ومواقف البكاء الموجعة، مشاهد لا تفارقنا حتى يومنا هذا، قصص تصاحبها تنهيدات في كل مرة نتذكرها.
View this post on Instagram
A little kid is seen sleeping next to his mother while waiting for the bus to reach their station. #Egypt #Cairo #everydayegypt #dailylife #transport #bus #streetlife #sleeping #nap #waiting #kid #child #family #station #travel #commuter #documentary #bnw_society #bnw #Africa #blackandwhite #childhood #mobilephoto #checkoutegypt #mobilephotography #innocence
ولطالما كان المصور المصري، هشام الشريف، مهتماً في توثيق الحياة اليومية لمدينة الفيوم، بالإضافة إلى تغطية القصص الثقافية والاجتماعية. فمصدر إلهامه هو الحياة بشكل عام.
Being injected with a syringe and a needle is one of every child's worst nightmares. They cry, shout and resist so that they will not be injected. Their parents mostly have to hold them very tight so that they can't move or hurt themselves while being injected. That was an attempt to document the reactions of those children and their suffering with injections through a series of photos titled "Children in Pain" which I will be posting here in the next few days. #Egypt #documentary #bnw #everydayegypt #children #pain #instagram #dailylife #childhood #injection #reaction #instagood #suffer #fear #cry #shout #resist #blackandwhite #instadaily #reportagespotlight #kid #nightmare #everydaymiddleeast #bnw_society #everydayeverywhere
ومنذ حوالي 3 أعوام، كان المصور المصري يعمل في إحدى صيدليات مدينة الفيوم، حيث كان يتلقى الأطفال حقن التطعيم بشكل منتظم.
وبمجرد دخولهم إلى الصيدلية، لاحظ الشريف أن الخوف والبكاء شيء مشترك بين الأطفال، الذين لا تتجاوز أعمارهم الـ 5 سنوات، إلى درجة أنه قد يكون أسوأ كوابيس حياتهم.
وعنما كان المصور المصري صغيراً في السن، كان يشعر بالخوف ذاته من الحقن، متفهماً آلام كل طفل في مثل هذه اللحظات. الأمر الذي دفع الشريف إلى توثيق مخاوفهم ومشاعرهم.
وفي حديثه مع موقع CNN بالعربية، قال المصور المصري إن "بعض الأهالي في مصر يخبرون أطفالهم أنه سيتم حقنهم بالصيدلية، كنوع من التهديد، في حال لم تُطاع أوامرهم".
وإذا أمعنت بالنظر في سلسلة الشريف الفوتوغرافية، التي تُعرف باسم "Children in Pain"، ستلاحظ تركيزه على وجوه الأطفال وردود فعلهم أثناء الحقن.
وفيما يتعلق بردود فعل متابعي أعمال المصور المصري، أحب العديد من الأشخاص هذه السلسلة الفوتوغرافية، وذلك لما تحمله من ذكريات الطفولة.