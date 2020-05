View this post on Instagram

The Duke of Cambridge has met players, fans and managers from grassroots to the elite as part of #HeadsUp, a campaign to kick off the biggest ever conversation on mental health, through football. The documentary ‘Football, Prince William And Our Mental Health’ will be broadcast on Thursday 28 May at 20:05 BST on BBC One. In this preview of the documentary The Duke and former footballer Marvin Sordell discuss how feelings from a traumatic event can resurface when becoming a parent. #FootballPrinceWilliamAndOurMentalHealth @Heads_Together