مصر.. ضجة جراء الإعلان عن تمثيل لاعب الاسكواش محمد الشوربجي لإنجلترا

𝙈𝙤𝙝𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙙 𝙀𝙡𝙎𝙝𝙤𝙧𝙗𝙖𝙜𝙮 𝙩𝙤 𝙧𝙚𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙀𝙣𝙜𝙡𝙖𝙣𝙙 🗣 @MoElshorbagy: “The opportunity to represent England is extremely exciting and I will give it my all playing under the English flag." Read the full story 👉 https://t.co/CMsavmDhLh #sport #squash https://t.co/tHIrhIatO2