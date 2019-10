View this post on Instagram

GREEN CARPET FASHION AWARDS 💚 @etro Paisley beauty. To the 2019 Green Carpet Fashion Awards, #AlessandraAmbrosio wore a chiffon dress with maxi skirt in gold fil coupé with printed Paisley in varying shades of red, featuring a crossover cut-out bodice and open back. The gown was tailored with fabrics from the #Etro archives and finished with repurposed components from pre-existing samples, allowing for a reduction in waste and the optimization of resources. #GCFAItalia #MFW #sustainablefashion 🙌