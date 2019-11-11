بعضهم يعيش بالإمارات.. مصور يستكشف مخاوف الناس المتعلقة بأجسادهم
دبي، الإمارات العربية المتحدة (CNN)-- من منا لا يشعر في بعض الأحيان بالأمان تجاه جسده، فهناك من يرغب في إجراء عمليات تجميلية وهناك من يسعى جاهداً لخسارة وزنه الزائد.. وتطول القائمة مع ازدياد رغبة الناس في الظهور بشكل معين، لتفادي انتقادات المجتمع، وزيادة ثقتهم بأنفسم.
"تعلمت كيف أتقن فن التقيؤ بعد تناول وجبات الطعام.. أرتدي مقاس 1"، "سارة، ما خطب ثدييك؟"، "خريطة العالم على ظهري".. هذه ليست إلّا عبارات نقلت عن لسان أشخاص لا يشعر بعضهم بالثقة بأجسادهم.

#RockYourUgly ft. @tessytee19 “When I was 11 months old I fell off the bed and my arm was resting in between the spaces of the winter heater” “عندما كنت أبلغ من العمر ١١ شهرا وقعت من فوق السرير وكان ذراعى حينها ممدد بين فراغات المدفأة” Hit the link in bio to for stories about mental health and body insecurities. Please share with your friends and reach out to me if you would like to share your story with the world #nomakeup #nophotoshop
وكغيره من الرجال، كان المصور الفوتوغرافي، وليد شاه، يعاني من السمنة الزائدة ببطنه في يناير/ كانون الثاني الماضي، حتى قرر اتباع تعليمات كتاب "The Obesity Code"، أي "قانون السمنة". وأخيراً، نجح شاه في خسارة 10 كيلوغرامات خلال 3 أشهر.

Today's my birthday and I though I'd address something that's been bothering me about myself. Lets rewind a number of years. Back in high school I was sportsman of the year for 4 years in a row. I was on the football, basketball, cross country, softball and swimming teams. Outside of school I was 4th in the UAE’s under 16 tennis rankings. But now, this is what my body looks like. Fast forward to college, I had a body builder’s body. Doing the “Mass Gain” routines, downing 1000+ calorie protein shakes, eating 6 eggs for breakfast and a meal every 3 hours. But now, this is what my body looks like. You know they used to call me the bouncer when we went clubs. I used to wear tight shirts to show of the pecks and guns so when some sleaze ball tries to mess with any of the girls that were with us all I had to do was stand tall and give him the “look”. But now, this is what my body looks like. What happened? Well, I can blame a number of external factors. The most obvious one would be my herniated disk. I popped it in 2010 while working out. I was out of commission for about a year and would be in pain every time I tried to get back to the gym. I tried a whole bunch of other activities nothing ever stuck. I could also blame starting a business. That took a hell of a lot of time out of my day. But lets be frank, we’ve all the seen the motivational videos of someone severely injured climbing mountains and setting world records. We’ve all read the articles about the most successful people in the world taking care of their bodies first. So really, there’s no one to blame but me. This is what my body looked like on January 6th 2017. I turn 31 today and I haven't done anything about it. I now have a broken arm that will take another 6-9 months to fully heal. I think I'll skip this year and touch base with my body in 2019. Happy birthday to me....
ومنذ تلك اللحظة، قرر المصور الفوتوغرافي أن يستكشف مخاوف الآخرين المتعلقة بأجسادهم وكيفية تعاملهم مع تعليقات المجتمع، ليكون ذلك أشبه بالعلاج الجماعي، أي "أستمع إلى آلام الأشخاص من حولي وأشاركهم ألمي".

#RockYourUgly ft. @abri.music “I didn’t want to go out because people might think I have a disease” Hit the link in bio to for stories about mental health and body insecurities. Please share with your friends and reach out to me if you would like to share your story with the world #nomakeup #nophotoshop
وتعيش غالبية الشخصيات، التي تظهر في سلسلة شاه الفوتوغرافية، بدولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة. ورغم انفتاح بعضهم لمشاركة تجاربهم، إلّا أن هناك من قرر عدم الاستمرار بمشروع "Rock Your Ugly"، لأن الأمر كان صعباً للغاية بالنسبة لهم.

#RockYourUgly ft. @the_profashional “I edit my nose in all of my images as I don’t find it pretty at all” Hit the link in bio to for stories about mental health and body insecurities. Please share with your friends and reach out to me if you would like to share your story with the world #nomakeup #nophotoshop Ps. Entering this in the #impactory2019 / @impactory.io competition. @iamnsqrd @vartankelechian_personal katarinapremfors check this competition out
وبدوره، حرص شاه أن تحمل سلسلته الفوتوغرافية رسالة لكل شخص يشعر بعدم الأمان أو الثقة بمظهره.
وفي حديثه مع موقع CNN بالعربية، قال: "لا بأس أن تكون حزيناً أو مختلفاً.. فجميعنا لديه شيء لا يحبه في نفسه"، مضيفاً أن الكلمات لها تأثير كبير على الإنسان، فمن المهم أن يحسن الإنسان اختيارها.
وبالطبع، لا يمكن غض النظر عن تصرفات بعض أولياء الأمور، التي تسبب أكبر قدر من الضرر، فهم يضعون المجتمع أولاً، ومن بعده حالة الطفل العقلية والجسدية، برأي المصور الفوتوغرافي.

#RockYourUgly ft. @maha1aj “If you get a nose job, you would look much better” Hit the link in bio to for stories about mental health and body insecurities. Please share with your friends and reach out to me if you would like to share your story with the world #nomakeup #nophotoshop
واليوم، يخطط شاه للاستمرار في سرد قصص مختلفة بسلسلته الفوتوغرافية "Rock Your Ugly"، إذ سيسعى دوماً إلى إضافة عنصر إنساني حقيقي لمتابعي أعماله.

#RockYourUgly ft. @tac.plg “When I look in the mirror I see a beautiful, confident, sexy man” Hit the link in bio to for stories about mental health and body insecurities. Please share with your friends and reach out to me if you would like to share your story with the world #nomakeup #nophotoshop
ويُشار إلى أن شاه قد التقط مزيداً من الصور لأشخاص يقيمون في الإمارات، والقاهرة، وتورونتو، ونيويورك، وضمها إلى سلسته الفوتوغرافية.