#RockYourUgly ft. @tessytee19 “When I was 11 months old I fell off the bed and my arm was resting in between the spaces of the winter heater” “عندما كنت أبلغ من العمر ١١ شهرا وقعت من فوق السرير وكان ذراعى حينها ممدد بين فراغات المدفأة” Hit the link in bio to for stories about mental health and body insecurities. Please share with your friends and reach out to me if you would like to share your story with the world #nomakeup #nophotoshop