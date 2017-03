Love this outfit by @bebe_stores! Got a music festival outfit? Share on Instagram and use the hashtag #bebefest for a chance to win a festival wardrobe from bebe! Link in bio for details!!! @bebe_stores #bebefest #bebe #musicfestivalvibes #musicfestivalstyle #festival2017 #ad #hbtbebestore

A post shared by Kamilia eldefrawy (@kamilia_eldefrawy) on Mar 26, 2017 at 7:50pm PDT