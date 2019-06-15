ديمي لوفاتو وكاردي بي.. مشاهير يعلنون تضامنهم مع السودانيين بـ"الصورة الزرقاء"
دبي، الإمارات العربية المتحدة (CNN)-- غير عدد كبير من مشاهير الفن والمجتمع في العالم الصورة الخاصة بحساباتهم على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي وخاصة موقع تبادل الصور انستجرام، إلى اللون الأزرق وذلك للتعبير عن تضامنهم مع الأحداث في السودان ونشر الوعي حول ما يحدث في السودان، في إشارة إلى أحداث فض اعتصام القيادة العامة قبل أقل من أسبوعين والذي أسفر عن مقتل أكثر من 100 شخص، فضلا عن تقارير تتناول اتهامات لقوات الأمن السودانية باغتصاب متظاهرات شاركوا في الاعتصام.
وشارك في الحملة التي حققت انتشارًا واسعا على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي من خلال هاشتاج #BlueForesudan عدد كبير من المشاهير والفنانين العالميين من بينهم المغنية الأمريكية ديمي لوفاتو وكاردي بي وعارضة الأزياء الأمريكية بيلا حديد، والممثلة وعارضة الأزياء ناعومي كامبل.
It took me a minute to fully wrap my head around and educate myself on this. This needs to be heard. By EVERYONE... The internet in Sudan has been blacked and blocked out in efforts to keep this vital and cruel information from the rest of the world. It makes my heart so heavy to think about the men and women in Sudan, being beaten, murdered, raped, and oppressed like this. Human beings. They are just like me and you. They want to live a good life, with their families and not be punished because of that. Nobody deserves this kind of torture and we need to show Sudan that we are here for the them and aware of the changes that need to happen. Women are being raped with their underwear publicly hung in the streets. Men being shot at with guns and not able to defend themselves...Children without their parents ..It really breaks my heart to think about that. This is happening in our world RIGHT now and we can not silence ourselves. This needs to get the attention that the people of Sudan deserve. I will be adding some websites to my story on how we can help. Donating or even just raising awareness helps, and if we all come together; we can make a difference. We love you and hear you Sudan. 😔💔 This is not to blame anyone , this is to only help those in need. I love everyone in this world , we need to work together.
What started as peaceful protest has turned into hundreds of innocent lives taken. Women, children and men brutally injured and raped. Over a thousand loved ones missing and an Internet blackout to keep the people silent. The situation in Sudan is beyond inhuman. How long will this continue before the international community takes urgent action against such mass outrage and violence ? #Sudan 💔🙏🏾