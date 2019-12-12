من هي المرأة الغامضة التي ظهرت مع حسن الرداد على انستغرام؟

View this post on Instagram

Words cannot adequately express this experience, but I will try! The #RiyadhSeason Festival has been a dream come true. What a spectacular opportunity to perform in a live show in the heart of #Riyadh, surrounded by enchanting sights and a magnificent audience. It has been a tremendous pleasure to take part in one of the largest events in the Middle East and to work alongside such a talented team that made us all proud. This is one for the books, for sure! Congratulations to all who participated. I have been extremely blessed to meet and work with so many wonderful people over the past few weeks as we prepared and executed this one-of-a-kind event. I am beyond honoured to have been given the opportunity to take part in a musical comedy and to present my acting skills at a live show. This moment will forever be etched in my heart. I would like to extend my deep gratitude to the beautiful nation of #SaudiArabia and the Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, Mr. #TurkiAlAlshikh, for hosting this successful event. Countless thanks to the producer, Mr. Hamdy Badr, and director, Mr. Ashraf Zaki, for being the heart and soul of our performance in the #LocandaAlAwbash. A heartfelt thank you to the incredible performers, artists, and all those working behind the scenes - your collaborative efforts made the four nights unforgettable. Last, but not least, I bow down with gratitude and humility to all those who attended. You took time out of your busy lives to watch us perform. YOU are the reason we do this! Here's to the end of a fantastic year and looking forward to new beginnings. Love you all!🌹😘