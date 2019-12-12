من هي المرأة الغامضة التي ظهرت مع حسن الرداد على انستغرام؟
دبي، الإمارات العربية المتحدة (CNN) -- أثار الممثل المصري حسن الرداد فضول متابعيه على انستغرام بصورةٍ جمعته بامرأة تدير ظهرها للكاميرا، قال إنها ستكون شريكة مشروعه الجديد، وسألهم: "تفتكروا مين الممثلة اللي معايا فى الصورة؟، و هل العمل ده فيلم جديد ولا مسلسل؟
ولم يمض إلا ساعات قليلة حتى كشف عن وجه الممثلة أمينة خليل، مؤكداً أن المشروع التي سيجمعه بها، سيكون فيلماً سينمائياً جديداً، متمنياً أن ينال إعجاب الجمهور، دون كشف المزيد من التفاصيل.
وكان الرداد قد توجه بالشكر للجمهور السعودي على حفاوة الاستقبال، بعد انتهاء عروض مسرحية "لوكاندة الأوباش"، ضمن فعاليات "موسم الرياض".
@craftmediaofficial @riyadhseason الحمد لله ٤ أيام عرض لمسرحية #لوكاندة_الأوباش و كلهم #كامل_العدد، شكرا للجمهور السعودى المحترم على حفاوة الاستقبال و نعتذر للجمهور اللى كان يريد ان نعرض ايام زيادة عشان لم يجد تذاكر و نوعدكم بلقاء قريب ان شاء الله، شكرا #لادارة_الترفيه على المجهود الخرافى المبذول ،شكرا للمنتج الشاب صاحب الرؤية اخى و صديقى#حمدى_بدر على كل ماقدمة ليظهر العمل بهذا الشكل، شكرا للأستاذ و المخرج دكتور #اشرف_زكي ، و اخيرا شكرا لكل الأساتذة زملائى اللى اتبسط و اتشرفت انى اشتغلت معاكم و احلى كواليس قضيتها بسبب قلبكم الأبيض و ان شاء الله نتجمع فى أعمال كتير مع بعض.❤️❤️
ووصف الرداد لقاءه الأوّل بالجمهور في السعودية بـ"الحلم الذي تحقق"، قائلاً: "يا لها من فرصة رائعة لأداء عرض حي في قلب مدينة الرياض"، ونشر فيديو يظهر فيه بين جمهور العرض.
Words cannot adequately express this experience, but I will try! The #RiyadhSeason Festival has been a dream come true. What a spectacular opportunity to perform in a live show in the heart of #Riyadh, surrounded by enchanting sights and a magnificent audience. It has been a tremendous pleasure to take part in one of the largest events in the Middle East and to work alongside such a talented team that made us all proud. This is one for the books, for sure! Congratulations to all who participated. I have been extremely blessed to meet and work with so many wonderful people over the past few weeks as we prepared and executed this one-of-a-kind event. I am beyond honoured to have been given the opportunity to take part in a musical comedy and to present my acting skills at a live show. This moment will forever be etched in my heart. I would like to extend my deep gratitude to the beautiful nation of #SaudiArabia and the Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, Mr. #TurkiAlAlshikh, for hosting this successful event. Countless thanks to the producer, Mr. Hamdy Badr, and director, Mr. Ashraf Zaki, for being the heart and soul of our performance in the #LocandaAlAwbash. A heartfelt thank you to the incredible performers, artists, and all those working behind the scenes - your collaborative efforts made the four nights unforgettable. Last, but not least, I bow down with gratitude and humility to all those who attended. You took time out of your busy lives to watch us perform. YOU are the reason we do this! Here's to the end of a fantastic year and looking forward to new beginnings. Love you all!🌹😘
وحظيت مسرحية "لوكاندة الأوباش" بإقبالٍ كبير ضمن فعاليات "موسم الرياض"، حيث قدمت على أربع عروض بين 4 و7 كانون الأول/ ديسمبر 2019.
المسرحية من تأليف: محمد عز وأحمد فوزي، إخراج: أشرف زكي، وبطولة: حسن الرداد، ماجد المصري، مايا دياب، حمدي الميرغني، هالة فاخر، بدرية طلبة، سعد الصغير، إنجى على، أوس أوس، وحسن عبد الفتاح.