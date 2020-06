View this post on Instagram

My hands are shaking typing this I’m so nervous and excited for the release of Ramy season 2, STREAMING NOW ON HULU!! I want to thank @ramy for this surreal opportunity, and for being so kind, and so understanding, and for giving me a voice on his show. I will never forget this, and I will always be grateful to you, not just for letting me loiter on set all day, but for making this show in the first place. I’m speechless and ugly crying.