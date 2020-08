الفتى الراقص حافيًا تحت المطر يحصل على منحة أمريكية للباليه

View this post on Instagram

Anthony you are a dancing inspiration to us all! ✨ Bless social media for connecting us to you! After seeing this video, Cynthia Harvey (@cyn_dicate) of @abtschool contacted Anthony’s school in Nigeria, @leapofdanceacademy and offered Anthony a full-scholarship to ABT’s virtual Young Dancer Summer Workshop. As well as covering the costs of WiFi! Anthony started class yesterday! Read the full article at the link in bio! 💕