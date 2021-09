فرقة أبا السويدية تطرح أول ألبوم لها منذ 40 عامًا

We are on our way back! Thank you for waiting. #ABBAVoyage is the concert we've always wanted to perform for our fans. The journey is about to begin! Pre-order @ABBA’s new album ‘Voyage’, out 5th November, for access to the exclusive ticket pre-sales. https://t.co/erjJHNSIqS https://t.co/xLh6wWL5z7