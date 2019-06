View this post on Instagram

Luana 2003-2018 from the series THIS IS ENDOMETRIOSIS. @luluny has had six surgeries for this disease. When she fell pregnant with her son, she was falsely told she could no longer be in pain due to endometriosis. Her pain increased, and after complications giving birth, was forced to use a walker. #thisisendometriosis . . . Join the #thisisendometriosis campaign by dating and connecting your own scars, see more details at link in bio