Come out and enjoy contemporary performance poetry in a hip and festive atmosphere on Friday, Nov 22 at @nyuabudhabi at The Marketplace. Complimentary tickets today at 3pm GST at the “Book Now” button or DM for more info. DJ @allad83 with the smooth tunes. Thanks to our partners @nyuadartscenter with official support of @usainuae. #uae #poetry #spokenworduae #dubai #abudhabi #alain