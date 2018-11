View this post on Instagram

Be proud of yourself for how far you’ve come and never stop pushing to be the best you can be😍😍💪🏻 My first 1.5k open water 🏊🏻‍♀️and el hemdillah i made it to the finish line💪🏻💃🏻😬 . Photo credit to the amazing photographer @yunisforworld . Boostbahrain#bahrain#gcc#success#inspiration#motivation#confidence#selfdevelopment#goals#swim#happy#openwater#bahraintriathlon#paratriathlete