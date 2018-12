View this post on Instagram

#Repost @stepone_sa ・・・ Everyone has a different journey and a different story behind it. No one has the right to judge your performance, fitness level, emotional status and why your body have that certain shape. . . . 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤 . . It’s never about them, it is between you and yourself. Never let people’s “random” thoughts take you off the track, they no nothing about it and simply they are not you in the end. . . . 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤 . . Trust yourself, trust your journey and believe in every STEP you take. It is not easy but it’s easy when you want it to be. Your thoughts will scale it, so take care of your thoughts. #saudifitnesschallenge #fitnessjourney #yougotthis @saudifitnesschallenge #selflove #youvsyou