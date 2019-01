There are #TeamAngelWolf mission messages: 1. To encourage awareness, acceptance, inclusion, integration and equality of people with disabilities within our community. 2. To inspire the community to take responsibility of their own health (physical/nutritional/environmental/self health). 3. To instigate the importance of teamwork and family. 4. To motivate individuals to recognise that anything is possible and to use that belief to make a difference in the world. To help with this vision to create a more healthier, kinder, inclusive global community, #TeamAngelWolf did LOTS in the year of 2018, including: - 57 races/events (all including Rio and many including other children with disabilities) - Corporate Inspiration Talks - School Inspiration Talks - Free inclusive community activates (#CommunityTriTogether #TogetherWeCan #BeachBlast ) This is a video of part what we did in 2018, a collage of some of the races/events we participated in! We hope that the video gives you some inspiration for 2019 ... to be more inclusive, healthier, embrace family & teamwork and to believe that anything is possible & go make a difference! Thank you for all the support that you all gave us in 2018 ... we have big plans for 2019, watch out! THANK YOU to our #sponsors that have made this all possible: Toyota UAE The Sustainable City The National Health Insurance Co. - Daman LINKVIVA Events. Exhibitions. Conferences Panzani Lifco Alrawabi Omnicom Media Group-Middle East North Africa OMD UAE Resolution MENA PHD Media Morgan Lewis 2XU Grit+Tonic Sport in Life LOOK Cycle Revolution Cycles Dubai