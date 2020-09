تادي بوغاتشر مُتسابق فريق الإمارات يفوز بسباق فرنسا للدراجات

1st 🇸🇮 Slovenian to win @LeTour 1st rider to dominate the overall, KOM and Best Young Rider standings in the same edition 1st rookie to win overall since 1983 Youngest winner since 1904 @TamauPogi wrote history on #TDF2020 #TDFdata | @TeamUAEAbuDhabi https://t.co/MbqwHslbjK