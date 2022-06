لوكاكو على أعتاب العودة لإنتر ميلان.. وآرسنال يعلن ضم فييرا

Romelu Lukaku returns to Inter, here we go and confirmed! Full agreement now signed on loan deal until June 2023, €8 loan fee plus add-ons. ⚫️🔵 #CFC #Inter ▫️ Lukaku’s salary will be around €8m. ▫️ NO buy option or obligation clause. ▫️ Add-ons related to team performances. https://t.co/3sEeQtfXs0