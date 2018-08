رغم انفصالهما... هذه أحدث صور جيجي حديد وزين مالك

Pre order this stunning kurta worn by @gigihadid online now 😍 Zayn’s mum Trisha personally picked out this piece for Gigi from our store. Tap the 🛍 to purchase the product now #EidWithJanan #lovefashion #lovejanan #gigihadid #zaynmalik #jananofficial

A post shared by Janan Luxury Fashion (@jananofficial) on Aug 23, 2018 at 8:53am PDT