تعرّفوا إلى أول شابة محجبة تصل إلى نهائيات ملكات جمال انجلترا

SOCIAL MEDIA ROUND! For me to be crowned Miss Social Media England 2018👸🏻 Please follow the rules: 1) LIKE THIS PHOTO. 1 Like = 1 Vote. 2) DROP A FOLLOW @missenglandnews It would really mean a lot to me if you all like this photo. Lots of love Sara iftekhar ~ Miss huddersfield 2018 👑 ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ #missengland #missengland2018 #misspopularity #misshuddersfield #fashionblogger #pakistanifashion #muslimahfashion #like #hijab #fashionblogger #ootd #hijabfashion #pakistanlookbook #pakistantrendsetter #pakistanstreetstyle #likeforlike #pakistanvogue #modestroute

A post shared by S A R A🌹 (@sara_iftekhar) on Jul 17, 2018 at 11:38am PDT