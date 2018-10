بالصور.. مشاهير يرتدين اللون الوردي من وحي حملة سرطان الثدي لهذا العام

View this post on Instagram

Before mom (@ritakahawaty) and I shot this video we promised each other we wouldn’t cry and try to share a really positive message of hope... Thank you @CarolinaHerrera and @havasprme for giving us this opportunity to amplify the message on your campaign’s 10th anniversary against breast cancer. On 19th October, ‘World day of the fight against breast cancer’, CH Carolina Herrera has pledged to donate a portion of all ready-to-wear sales made on that date to breast cancer associations in the region – namely @thepinkcaravan in UAE and @Zahra_KSA in KSA #CHCarolinaHerrera #CHPINK #WeWontGiveUp Special thanks to @hananwehbi @hikmatwehbi @wstudiodxb for your kindness and support 💘