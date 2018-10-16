لحى مهذبة وشوارب منمقة وأزياء أنيقة.. أول نادي لموضة الرجال في العراق

نادي "مستر أربيل" للرجال في العراق..أزياء أنيقة وشوارب منمقة
دبي، الإمارات العربية المتحدة (CNN) -- بدلات رسمية ولحى مهذبة وشوارب منمقة وأزياء أنيقة.. تكتسح هذه المواصفات صور نادي "مستر أربيل" للرجال الذي يُعد الأول من نوعه في العراق.
وكان "مستر أربيل"، الذي تأسس في العام 2015، قد استوحي من أحداث "Pitti Uomo" الخاصة بموضة الرجال التي تُنظم سنوياً في إيطاليا. وجاء اسمه نسبة إلى المنطقة التي بدأ منها مشواره في مجال الموضة، أي محافظة أربيل عاصمة اقليم كردستان في العراق.
ولا يُمثل النادي محافظة أربيل فحسب، إنما جميع مناطق كردستان والعراق. فبعد أن تشارك مجموعة من الأصدقاء حبهم لتصميم أزيائهم الخاصة، أرادوا بدورهم إعادة ثقافة الأزياء القديمة من عشرينيات وثلاثينيات القرن الماضي. وذلك حينما كان يرتدي أجدادهم بدلات عصرية في عطلات نهاية الأسبوع للتجمع وشرب القهوة أو الشاي.
View this post on Instagram
I'm cut from a different cloth and they don't make the fabric anymore. 📷@omerphotoscene #MrErbil #TeamMrErbil #Rishn #ErbilFashionBlogger #Berlin #Brandenburg #Kurdistan #Iraq #Germany #Designers #Menwear #BeSpoke #Erbil #Hawler #MadeToMeasure #MenWithClass #BEmrerbil #MenWithStyle #Deutchland #MensWear #MNSWR #PeopleOfKurdistan #MenFashions #MenStyle #SuitAndTie #MenFashion #GentlemenStyle #StyleForMen #MenStyle #StyleS
ويشمل "مستر أربيل" حالياً حوالي 15 عضواً من جنسيات وأديان مختلفة، وأكثر من 90 ألف متابع عبر حسابهم الرسمي على موقع "انستغرام". وكانت وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي بمثابة مفتاح لتقديم النادي إلى جميع أنحاء العالم، ليبلغ عدد الدول التي يأتي منها زبائن النادي حوالي 30 بلداً.
ويرتدي أعضاء النادي أزياء خاصة بهم، ومثل أي علامة تجارية أخرى، يحمل "مستر أربيل" معاييره الجمالية أيضاً. وقبل انضمام أي عضو جديد، يتحقق النادي من سيرة الشخص الذاتية، وملفه الشخصي، فضلاً عن حساباته على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.
View this post on Instagram
M R. E R B I L 📷 @omerphotoscene #TeamMrErbil #Rishn #MrErbil #BEmrerbil #GGE18 #ErbilFashionBlogger #interiordesign #fallwear #GentsLounge #portrait #Hawler #PittiUomo #mensuits #DapperDay #stylexstyle #StyleIsWhat #shadow #FashionPost #BeardedMen #BeardStagram #MensWearDaily #MenWear #MenStyles #menscoat #Gents #FashionPhotography #GentlemanStyle #GentlemensClub
ويهتم "مستر أربيل" في تقديم منتجات ذات جودة عالية للعملاء مع أخذ السعر بعين الاعتبار، بالإضافة إلى مشاركة قصة الأزياء الخاصة بهم والعملية التي تكمن وراء صنع كل قطعة.
ورغم أن النادي للرجال فقط، إلا أنه يستغل منصات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي للدفاع عن حقوق المرأة والتطرق إلى حلول لمعالجة بعض القضايا الاجتماعية. وعلى إثر ذلك، ينشر النادي كل خميس صورة لإحدى الفتيات مع إرفاق قصتها، وذلك لجعلها مصدر إلهام لغيرها من النساء، وتسليط الضوء على إنجازات المرأة في المجتمع.
View this post on Instagram
Our Thursday “WOMEN’s INSPIRATION” is @artist_nask who born in Shaqlawa and raised in Erbil. Currently studying business management at the American University Of Slemani, beside that she’s an artist, a diy rock painter who started her career and painting when she was only 11. Growing up as a girl with big dreams is always difficult, she says You will never get anything easy in this life, If you got dreams, then you have to follow them, doesn’t matter how many times you fail, keep on going you should learn how to sacrifice, Put that on your mind your aim is bigger do not give up so easily. She says “Art is in my blood, and it grows with me, I'm not painting for any reason I do it because my soul needs it” She adds Being an artist needs passion and a lot of effort, having a brush/pen doesn’t make you an artist, In my thought, artist is a person who works more inside themselves and makes their soul the subject of their lives rather than their ability for art. For me, art is not only about having the ability of how to draw, it’s more about what you got inside, the hidden precious that you are able to express in a thousand different ways, but you chose to paint and mark them so beautifully and creatively on different things with a true love. In the end, I want to say We all become exactly what we think of, every single thing that has ever happened in your life is preparing you to be better for your next steps in life. So don’t count your failure. You can shine in a crowd by being brave and different. You can check her account @artist_nask for her amazing art works. #WomenInspiringWomen #ThursdayInspiration #MrErbil #MrsErbil #ThursdayMotivation #KurdishGirl #KchaKurd #Erbil #Slemani #Duhok #Kurdistan #Iraq #EverydayKurdistan #PeopleOfKurdistan #FemaleArtist #GirlsPower #FemaleFashion #GirlsDay #GirlsPower #RockPainting #KurdishArtist #EverydayIraq #GirlsGeneration #ArtistOnInstagram #Artistic #Artist_Sharing #FemalePortrait #ErbilFashionBlogger #Girlsnight #ArtistFound
ولم يكتف النادي بذلك فحسب، وإنما كان قد نشر مؤخراً مقطع فيديو بـ 14 لغة، يهدف إلى إيقاف العنف ضد المرأة. ونتيجة لذلك، لم يتلق الفيديو ردود أفعال إيجابية من الرجال فحسب، وإنما من النساء أيضاً.
ويعمل النادي حالياً على افتتاح أول متجر في غضون الشهرين القادمين، إذ سيتضمن الملابس، ومكان للخياطة، وصالون حلاقة، ومقهى. وبمجرد افتتاح النادي، سيركز أعضاؤه أكثر على السماح للآخرين بالانضمام.
وحول مخططات النادي المستقبلية، فيهدف الأعضاء إلى إنشاء مفهوم مماثل للنادي، ولكن خاص بالنساء، أي "Mrs. Erbil". كما يطمح هؤلاء إلى الاشتراك بمناسبات الأزياء المختلفة والتعامل مع مصممين عالميين.