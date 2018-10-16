لحى مهذبة وشوارب منمقة وأزياء أنيقة.. أول نادي لموضة الرجال في العراق

View this post on Instagram

Our Thursday “WOMEN’s INSPIRATION” is @artist_nask who born in Shaqlawa and raised in Erbil. Currently studying business management at the American University Of Slemani, beside that she’s an artist, a diy rock painter who started her career and painting when she was only 11. Growing up as a girl with big dreams is always difficult, she says You will never get anything easy in this life, If you got dreams, then you have to follow them, doesn’t matter how many times you fail, keep on going you should learn how to sacrifice, Put that on your mind your aim is bigger do not give up so easily. She says “Art is in my blood, and it grows with me, I'm not painting for any reason I do it because my soul needs it” She adds Being an artist needs passion and a lot of effort, having a brush/pen doesn’t make you an artist, In my thought, artist is a person who works more inside themselves and makes their soul the subject of their lives rather than their ability for art. For me, art is not only about having the ability of how to draw, it’s more about what you got inside, the hidden precious that you are able to express in a thousand different ways, but you chose to paint and mark them so beautifully and creatively on different things with a true love. In the end, I want to say We all become exactly what we think of, every single thing that has ever happened in your life is preparing you to be better for your next steps in life. So don’t count your failure. You can shine in a crowd by being brave and different. You can check her account @artist_nask for her amazing art works. #WomenInspiringWomen #ThursdayInspiration #MrErbil #MrsErbil #ThursdayMotivation #KurdishGirl #KchaKurd #Erbil #Slemani #Duhok #Kurdistan #Iraq #EverydayKurdistan #PeopleOfKurdistan #FemaleArtist #GirlsPower #FemaleFashion #GirlsDay #GirlsPower #RockPainting #KurdishArtist #EverydayIraq #GirlsGeneration #ArtistOnInstagram #Artistic #Artist_Sharing #FemalePortrait #ErbilFashionBlogger #Girlsnight #ArtistFound