ما علاقة بركان مايون في الفلبين بفستان ملكة جمال الكون 2018؟

وراء كل تصميم مصدر إلهام.. فما قصة فستان ملكة جمال الكون 2018؟
دبي، الإمارات العربية المتحدة (CNN) -- لم يكن كافياً بالنسبة لملكة جمال الكون 2018، كاتريونا غراي، أن تقف على منصة المسرح لتمثل بلادها، بل حرصت أيضاً أن تحتفل بجذورها الفلبينية من خلال التصاميم التي تزينت بها. فوراء كل تصميم قصة.. إذاً، ما علاقة بركان مايون بفستان غراي؟
وتألقت غراي في المرحلة الأخيرة من الحفل بفستان بلون أحمر برّاق، يحمل توقيع المصمم الفلبيني، ماك تومانغ. قد تظنه مجرد فستان عادي، ولكنه يتميز في الواقع بقصته التي ترمز إلى بركان مايون في مقاطعة ألباي بالفلبين.
MAYON: Fiery and Lovely Perfection Today, Catriona is coming home. She is celebrating her roots – she is celebrating Albay! The prominent and iconic Mayon Volcano is the penultimate inspiration for this creation. It is dubbed as the ‘perfect cone’ because of its symmetric conical form. Folk tales have it that it was named after the mythological heroine ‘Daragang Magayon’ (Beautiful Lady). Despite its pulchritude is the fact that it is the most active volcano in the Philippines erupting numerous times in the past half a millennium. Catriona can be considered as the modern-day Daragang Magayon. She embodies the Filipina’s beauty, intelligence and burning passion. This lady is definitely on fire! Watch her erupt right before your very eyes and let the lava of grace, goodness and hope flow.
وأشار المصمم إلى البركان بكونه "المخروط المثالي" نسبةً إلى شكله المتماثل. كما أوضح أنه يعد الأكثر نشاطاً في الفلبين، خاصة أنه أُثير مرات عدة خلال نصف الألفية الماضية.
وتقول الحكايات الشعبية إن بركان مايون قد سُمي نسبة إلى البطلة الأسطورية "داراغانغ ماجايون"، أي السيدة الجميلة. وفي صورة شاركها المصمم عبر حسابه على موقع "انستغرام"، كتب "إنه يمكن اعتبار كاتريونا هي البطلة الأسطورية لعصرنا الحديث، فهي تجسّد الجمال والذكاء في الفلبين.. راقبها وهي تثور أمام عينيك، ودع حمم الخير والأمل والنعمة تتدفق".
وفي كل تصميم قدمه تومانغ لملكة جمال الكون، كان يحمل معه جزءاً من شخصيتها. فعلى سبيل المثال، ارتدت غراي في مرحلة نصف النهائيات فستاناً برتقالي اللون، كان قد استوحاه المصمم من الطائر الفلبيني الأسطوري.
وكتب تومانغ أن "صوت الطائر الساحر كفيل بالشفاء التام لأي شخص يسمعه.. وتتسم كاتريونا بالمرونة والثبات، وبصوت آسر بالمعنى الحرفي والمجازي".
IBONG ADARNA 🧡🇵🇭 The Blazing Siren by @maktumang My preliminary gown was inspired by the 'Ibong Adarna': a prominent Filipino folklore that is a mythologicalnous bird. Story goes, the Ibong Adarna's enchanting voice can enable complete healing to anyone who hears it. Some artists liken it to the mythological Phoenix where it recurrently regenerates itself by arising amidst a spectacle of flames and candescence. This makes it a fitting symbol of resilience, rising and rebirth. 🇵🇭🔥 My earrings were designed by me and executed by @tesserajewelry as another ode to the Philippines with the Philippine sun and golden South sea pearls, our national gem. 🇵🇭 Thank you to @maktumang for his amazing craftsmanship and exquisite execution of this gown, to @justine.aliman19 and @ton_lao for styling in @bragaisjojo heels and @tesserajewelry. Thank you to mamang @hairbybrentsales and @jellyeugenio for teaching me to slay my hair and makeup! And to @carlosbuendiajr, the man behind my walk 🌋 I love you all!!!
ويذكر أن كاتريونا غراي، التي تبلغ من العمر 24 عاماً، هي رابع ملكة جمال فلبينية استطاعت أن تحرز اللقب. وذلك بعد أن انحصرت المنافسة بينها وبين ملكة جمال جنوب أفريقيا، تمارين غرين، وملكة جمال فنزويلا، ستيفاني غوتيريز.