من هو السعودي الذي زينت لوحاته ساحة "تايمز سكوير" بنيويورك؟

View this post on Instagram

“Motion, most of my works feature composition that conveys movement and change. Everything in the universe as we know is moving from galaxies to molecules. In my artwork I try to capture a moment in time and see how objects look like in that particular moment.” - Majid Al Yousef. We are delighted to start 2019 honoring @majid_alyousef, a notable calligrapher and a contributing talent in our Artist Showcase. #nasdaqartist #art #dubai #timessquare #newyork #NY #photooftheday #artist #calligraphy #ilovetypography