حليمة عدن بحجاب كريستالي ومكياجها مثير للجدل.. ماذا علق متابعوها؟

Creating the crystal link Hijab for @halima as the closing look of the show was such a special moment for me. The amount of messages I’ve received from Hijabi women has been so touching. I didn’t grow up dreaming I would dress just one kind of woman, I grew up dreaming of dressing all kinds of women. I wanted to show that modesty and glamour combined will always have power and impact on the runway, but also in real life. Halima we love you! You made this moment. ❤