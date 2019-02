ليدي غاغا "تتوهج" بقلادة ألماسية "أسطورية" بحفل الأوسكار

View this post on Instagram

Like never before. @ladygaga takes the 2019 #Oscars red carpet wearing the priceless Tiffany Diamond—one of the largest and finest Fancy Yellow diamonds in the world. Released from the vault specifically for Lady Gaga, this marks the first time in history that the legendary Tiffany Diamond has graced an awards show red carpet. The star is nominated for two Academy Awards: Best Actress in a Leading Role and Best Original Song—both for the motion picture “A Star is Born.” #LadyGaga #AStarIsBorn #ATiffanyDiamondADay