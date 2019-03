تتمايل حول العمود بشغف..هل سيجتاح هذا النوع من الرقص مصر؟

View this post on Instagram

Baby steps🖤🐒 I owe @naderadel78 and @ipcphysicaltherapy clinic a huge thank you. Thank you for being patient with me, for working with me at my own pace. For motivating me and being kind to me although we both know i havent been kind to my body. For making therapy a healing experience and getting me back on track. I will take it easy walahiiiii 👀🌟 •• Thank you @rania_elle_asami for teaching me this 🤗