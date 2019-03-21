عارضة أزياء عالمية بالكويت.. فما علاقتها بهذه العلامة التجارية؟

ستايل
نشر
أنامل كويتية تُطلق حقائب نيون بالتعاون مع عارضة أزياء عالمية

دبي، الإمارات العربية المتحدة (CNN) -- بعد أن كانت رحلتهما مليئة بشغف الفن والتصميم، قرر هذا الثُنائي نقل علامتهما التجارية الكويتية، التي تدل على وحدة تفكيرهما الإبداعي، إلى مرحلة جديدة، لدفع الحدود وتحدي قواعد الموضة.

ونجحت علامة "مرزوق"، للشقيقتين فهد وشوق المرزوق، في شق طريقها نحو العالمية. وكان ذلك واضحاً من خلال إطلاق العلامة التجارية لحقائب نيون، بالتعاون مع عارضة الأزياء الأمريكية، صوفيا ريتشي.

View this post on Instagram

Collab dropped @marzook_official 🧚🏼‍♀️

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on

وفي مقطع فيديو نشرته ريتشي عبر حسابها الرسمي على موقع "إنستغرام"، أعلنت لمتابعيها الذين يبلغ عددهم حوالي 4 مليون شخص، عن التعاون المشترك بينها وبين علامة "مرزوق"، موضحة: "لا أستطيع الانتظار حتى يرى الجميع ما كنا نعمل عليه".  

وتتميز هذه الحقائب، التي جرى إطلاقها بالكويت بتاريخ 19 مارس/ آذار، بكونها دائرية شفافة ومتوفرة بثلاثة ألوان. ومن خلال صور ريتشي التي تظهر فيها بحقيبة "مرزوق"، من الواضح أنه يمكنك حملها مع ملابسك الرسمية وغير الرسمية.  

View this post on Instagram

Right back💛

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on

وبعيداً عن عارضة الأزياء العالمية صوفيا ريتشي، من الواضح أن تصاميم أخرى لحقائب "مرزوق" قد جذبت أنظار مشاهير آخرين أيضاً، مثل المغنية ريتا أورا، ونجمة تلفزيون الواقع الأمريكي، كايلي جينر.

قد يعجــــبك أيضـــاً

نشر