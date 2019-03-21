عارضة أزياء عالمية بالكويت.. فما علاقتها بهذه العلامة التجارية؟
دبي، الإمارات العربية المتحدة (CNN) -- بعد أن كانت رحلتهما مليئة بشغف الفن والتصميم، قرر هذا الثُنائي نقل علامتهما التجارية الكويتية، التي تدل على وحدة تفكيرهما الإبداعي، إلى مرحلة جديدة، لدفع الحدود وتحدي قواعد الموضة.
Meet Sofia Richie tomorrow at AlHamra Luxury Center for the launch of MARZOOK X SOFIARICHIE “Neon Collection” لا تفوتوا الفرصة للقاء صوفيا ريتشي في مجمع الحمراءالفاخر بتاريخ ١٩ مارس لاطلاق مجموعةحقائب النيون مرزوقX صوفيا ريتشي @zainkuwait @hanandashti.official @luxuria.s @fskuwait @hamsakwt @alhamratower @alfaresjewellery @atyab_almarshoud @marzook_official #MARZOOKxSofiaRichie
ونجحت علامة "مرزوق"، للشقيقتين فهد وشوق المرزوق، في شق طريقها نحو العالمية. وكان ذلك واضحاً من خلال إطلاق العلامة التجارية لحقائب نيون، بالتعاون مع عارضة الأزياء الأمريكية، صوفيا ريتشي.
Marzook, the renowned luxury brand crafted by the Kuwaiti siblings Fahad and Shouq AlMarzook, launch a special collaboration with celebrity influencer Sofia Richie for Generation-Z fashion lovers, incorporating vitality and ambition into futuristic “Neon” designs this Tuesday March 19 @alhamratower 6:00pm-10:00pm @zainkuwait @hanandashti.official @luxuria.s @fskuwait @hamsakwt @alfaresjewellery @atyab_almarshoud #MARZOOKxSofiaRichie
وفي مقطع فيديو نشرته ريتشي عبر حسابها الرسمي على موقع "إنستغرام"، أعلنت لمتابعيها الذين يبلغ عددهم حوالي 4 مليون شخص، عن التعاون المشترك بينها وبين علامة "مرزوق"، موضحة: "لا أستطيع الانتظار حتى يرى الجميع ما كنا نعمل عليه".
Getting ready to head to Kuwait, excited about the Pop-up event happening at Al Hamra Luxury Center on the 19th of March. See you Soon Kuwait! And seriously can’t wait for you all to see what we’ve been working on😘 @marzook_official @zainkuwait @hanandashti.official @luxuria.s @fskuwait @hamsakwt @alhamratower @alfaresjewellery @atyab_almarshoud #marzookxsofiarichie
وتتميز هذه الحقائب، التي جرى إطلاقها بالكويت بتاريخ 19 مارس/ آذار، بكونها دائرية شفافة ومتوفرة بثلاثة ألوان. ومن خلال صور ريتشي التي تظهر فيها بحقيبة "مرزوق"، من الواضح أنه يمكنك حملها مع ملابسك الرسمية وغير الرسمية.
وبعيداً عن عارضة الأزياء العالمية صوفيا ريتشي، من الواضح أن تصاميم أخرى لحقائب "مرزوق" قد جذبت أنظار مشاهير آخرين أيضاً، مثل المغنية ريتا أورا، ونجمة تلفزيون الواقع الأمريكي، كايلي جينر.