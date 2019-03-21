عارضة أزياء عالمية بالكويت.. فما علاقتها بهذه العلامة التجارية؟

View this post on Instagram

Marzook, the renowned luxury brand crafted by the Kuwaiti siblings Fahad and Shouq AlMarzook, launch a special collaboration with celebrity influencer Sofia Richie for Generation-Z fashion lovers, incorporating vitality and ambition into futuristic “Neon” designs this Tuesday March 19 @alhamratower 6:00pm-10:00pm @zainkuwait @hanandashti.official @luxuria.s @fskuwait @hamsakwt @alfaresjewellery @atyab_almarshoud #MARZOOKxSofiaRichie