ارتدته نساء من حول العالم مثل نادين لبكي.. ما سر وسام "من يحكم العالم"؟

To those who made it and those who didn’t make it, to those who have achieved and those who are still waiting to achieve, to those who have big dreams and those who don’t dare to dream, to those who are fulfilled and those who don’t have the luxury to be fulfilled, to those who love and those who can’t love, to those who struggle, to those who fail, to those who feed, to those who nurture, to those who raise, to all the women who have inspired me, no matter who you are or where you come from or what you have achieved celebrate your womanhood this day and every day because you are a “woman of wonder”. Thank you @sarahsbag for this beautiful initiative. I will wear this badge with pride today and every day! #womenofwonder #happyinternationalwomensday