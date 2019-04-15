View this post on Instagram

Here she is the most current #worldsmostexpensive it's an art piece that can also be used as a bag created for a fabulous lady in the USA, this WME was so different to any in the past because it was made from repurposed materials, the core of it though is a REAL EMU egg. Of course it's drenched in diamonds the inside of the egg is linned with a Hermes scarf, it opens n closes using 30k #cartier earrings and the 24 carat gold exterior is a process that award winning 24carat gold artist @alessandro__galanti does exclusively using aged wooden surfaces to pour the gold and create this amazing finish #genuis I needed a finish that still showed the beauty of the real egg inside. Let's just say I'm shattered and over whelmed but was such an honour to reveal this master piece on THE WENDY WILLIAMS SHOW yesterday, she is such a fantastic lady #art #algalux #artist #gold #highend #luxuryprojects #luxelife #highlife #egg #moderndayfaberge #faberge #contemporaryart #mediatakeover #colab #bling #diamondartist #diamondsareagirlsbestfriend #wendywilliams #artistsofig #artistoftheworld #finejewellery #luxury #bag #purse #handbag #worldsmostexpensivebag #contemporaryartist