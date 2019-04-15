"أغلى حقيبة في العالم" مصنوعة من بيض هذا الطائر.. لن تصدق كيف يمكنك فتحها
دبي، الإمارات العربية المتحدة (CNN) -- عندما يكون المصمم معروفاً بكونه أحد أغلى المصممين في العالم، فمن الطبيعي أنه سيبتكر أغلى القطع، سواء كانت أحذية أو فساتين، أو حتى حقائب!
وفي مقطع فيديو كانت قد نشرته المصممة، ديبي وينجهام، عبر حسابها الرسمي على موقع "إنستغرام"، رفعت الستار عن حقيبتها الجديدة، التي أشارت إلى أنها تُعد اليوم "الأغلى بالعالم".
وفي حديث وينجهام مع موقع CNN بالعربية، أوضحت أن المكون الأساسي لهذه الحقيبة، التي تبلغ قيمتها 6.7 مليون دولار، هي بيضة حقيقية تعود لطائر الإيمو. إذ دُعمت قشرتها الخارجية بطبقات عديدة، ومن ثم طُليت بغبار ألماس بلون أزرق.
View this post on Instagram
Here she is the most current #worldsmostexpensive it's an art piece that can also be used as a bag created for a fabulous lady in the USA, this WME was so different to any in the past because it was made from repurposed materials, the core of it though is a REAL EMU egg. Of course it's drenched in diamonds the inside of the egg is linned with a Hermes scarf, it opens n closes using 30k #cartier earrings and the 24 carat gold exterior is a process that award winning 24carat gold artist @alessandro__galanti does exclusively using aged wooden surfaces to pour the gold and create this amazing finish #genuis I needed a finish that still showed the beauty of the real egg inside. Let's just say I'm shattered and over whelmed but was such an honour to reveal this master piece on THE WENDY WILLIAMS SHOW yesterday, she is such a fantastic lady #art #algalux #artist #gold #highend #luxuryprojects #luxelife #highlife #egg #moderndayfaberge #faberge #contemporaryart #mediatakeover #colab #bling #diamondartist #diamondsareagirlsbestfriend #wendywilliams #artistsofig #artistoftheworld #finejewellery #luxury #bag #purse #handbag #worldsmostexpensivebag #contemporaryartist
وتواصلت وينجهام مع الفنان أليساندرو جالانتي، الذي طلب من المصممة إحضار 20 بيضة على الأقل، في حال تضررت أي منها. ولكن، لم يحتج الفنان سوى إلى بيضة واحدة. وبالنسبة إلى التصميم الخارجي للحقيبة، فهو من عمل الفنان جالانتي، الذي صب طبقة من الذهب من عيار 24 قيراطاً على أسطح خشبية قديمة، لإنشاء هذا القطعة الفنية.
وإذا كنت تظن أنه يمكنك فتح وإغلاق هذه الحقيبة بكل سهولة.. فأنت حتماً على خطأ! إذ يجب أن تستخدم أقراط كارتييه حتى تُسهل عليك المهمة. كما حرصت المصممة على تزيين الحقيبة بوشاح من العلامة التجارية "هيرميس".
View this post on Instagram
It was of course the one and only @wendyshow where I revealed my latest world's most expensive. Wendy Williams got to hold the 6.7 million dollar bag even before the client that commisioned it! The Worlds Most expensive bag was a project I was lucky enough to get long term friend and fabulous 24 carat gold artists @alessandro__galanti to create a shell over a real emu egg in real gold, I was looking for a way to still showcase the beauty of the real Emu egg whilst strengthening it and adding a platform to showcase the portfolio of diamonds of my clients! All the elements in this bag were up cycled or reborn as I like to call it, Want to know more about the Wendy Williams segment today ? Then check out this link https://www.wendyshow.com/2019/04/09/most-expensive-bag-in-the-world/ #wendywilliams #whatanhonour #diamonds #gold #luxury #worldsmostexpensivebag #luxe #luxelife #uniqueart #diamondart #worldwideexposure #tvappearance #style #fashion #styleblogger #artistsofig #lifeinthefablane
ويُشار إلى أن المصممة وينجهام قد دخلت مجال الأزياء في عمر الـ 13 عاماً، لتكون فيما بعد إحدى أغلى المصممين بالعالم، وذلك بحسب ما نقله موقعها الرسمي.
ولم تكن هذه القطعة الوحيدة التي شغلتها أنامل وينجهام، إذ سبق أن صممت أغلى عباءة ألماسية حمراء بالإضافة إلى أغلى فستان ألماسي أسود، فضلاً عن أغلى حذاء وقالب حلوى في العالم.