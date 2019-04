بتصاميم "جريئة".. فنانة تعطي لمحة عن "حجاب المستقبل"

View this post on Instagram

🌟HIJAB IN TRANSITION!!!🌟 A photo serie about hijabistas who reject the idea that the hijab stands symbol for oppression. For them, the hijab is a way to express their femininity, empowerment and style and thereby break free of the stereotypical image of the Muslim woman in the Western world. Through this photo serie we show the speed at which cultures visually merge and at the same time we bring an ode to the hijab as a fashionable and meaningful piece of clothing!!! 💚 *Celebrating diversity in a continuous changing globe!* 💚 Let's join this spirit @kidsoftheuniverse!! Lovely team :Photography by Harmen Mua & modelling by Sophia 💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖