فنان سوري يبرز 10 "حقائق" في 10 حقائب.. فما قصتها؟
دبي، الإمارات العربية المتحدة (CNN) -- تتعدّد طرق التعبير حين يغلب الشوق صاحبه.. فهناك من يُسطر دفتره بقلم تسكنه عبارات حنين، وهناك من يسترجع ذكريات الماضي بصور قد يكون بعضها شبه ممزق.
ورغم أن المهندس المعماري محمد حافظ سافر إلى الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، إلا أنه ولم يتمكن من العودة إلى سوريا لأسباب عديدة. فرغم أن الحياة قد مضت به قدماً بين الدراسة، والتخرج، والعمل، إلا أنها ظلت متوقفة كلما يعود بذاكرته لمسقط رأسه.
ومن هذا المنطلق، شهد حافظ المراحل المختلفة التي مرت بها سوريا، سواء كانت فترة الحرب، أو اللجوء، أو الاشتياق، ليعكس كل منها على حدة.
View this post on Instagram
Ayman and Ghena's Suitcase⠀ ⠀ Ayman and Ghena are two teenage siblings from Homs, Syria. In 2011, they felt their peaceful childhood disappear as they began to witness the destruction brought on by the Syrian Civil War.⠀ ⠀ One day, they were suddenly awakened by their grandfather. Dawn had just settled over Homs, and the city was beginning to wake up. Their grandfather told them that they were to leave the house immediately and relocate to the home of a family friend. ⠀ ⠀ The war had begun, and their area was under attack.⠀ ⠀ The family left the house expecting to return after a few days. Ayman recalls his mother leaving a coffee cup on the living room table. He made a mental note to clean it upon their expected return after four or five days.⠀ ⠀ It has been six years since they left the house and the coffee cup.⠀ ⠀ Six months after their neighborhood was targeted, the family relocated to Jordan and applied for refugee status. They were resettled to New Haven, Connecticut on September 17th, 2015. ⠀ ⠀ Last year, both received a full scholarship to attend a prestegious private prep school in USA.⠀ ⠀ @unpackedrefugee ⠀
ونظراً إلى أنه كان يقيم في الولايات المتحدة، حرص بدوره على تجسيد قصص 10 عائلات لاجئة من جميع أنحاء العالم، كانت قد استقبلتها أمريكا، من خلال عمله على 10 حقائب مختلفة. وعند حديثه مع موقع CNN بالعربية، قال حافظ إن بعض هذه الحقائب قد قُدمت له من قبل أفراد العائلات اللاجئة، بعد أن استخدمتها أسرهم للسفر إلى أمريكا.
View this post on Instagram
Amjad's Suitcase !⠀ ⠀ Amjad is a Syrian immigrant. He arrived to the USA in 2014. ⠀ ⠀ He witnessed the arrest of some of his closest friends and came to despise the police. The lethal force's car of choice is a white Peugeot 504, a vehicle whose presence marked the inevitability of trouble. It is ⠀ the same car in which Amjad’s neighbor, a fellow activist, was arrested in. His neighbor’s parents sold all of their belongings to pay for the release of their son. Soon after the payment was delivered, the family received their son’s dead body.⠀ ⠀ Focused on jump-starting his life again in America, Amjad worked many hard construction jobs. Some would pay, some wouldn't. ⠀ ⠀ After gaining training and experience at a local firm, he was able to resume his career as a full-time architect and currently enjoys teaching his co-workers about Damascus and Syrian culture. He is also active in welcoming and aiding Syrian refugees as they adjust to life in the United States. Last year, Amjad bought his first house, paid off his debts, and is now looking for his better half ;)⠀
وبدوره، أراد حافظ أن يقوم بعمل إنساني واقعي، وليس رومانسي، بحيث تسرد هذه الحقائب العشر قصص اللاجئين وسبب هروبهم من بلادهم. ومن المعروف، أن أزمة اللاجئين هي أزمة عالمية، لا يمكن رسمها بلون واحد، خاصة أن خلفية هؤلاء العائلات تأتي من بلاد عديدة، منها سوريا، والعراق، والسودان، وإيران.
View this post on Instagram
Badr Family's Suitcase⠀ ⠀ Hanaa and her husband Maytham are civil engineers from Baghdad, Iraq. More importantly, they are the parents of my collaborator, Ahmed Badr.⠀ ⠀ “On July 25th, 2006, our home was bombed by militia troops. It was nighttime, and my parents had just re-entered our home after working in the garden.⠀ ⠀ Maytham was holding my sister Maryam in the kitchen. My mother, Hanaa, was near the dryer. The bomb found a place between them. It was a dud missile, designed to destroy but not explode.⠀ ⠀ I was not home at the time, I was spending the night at my grandparent’s. The missile entered our home through the bathroom window, pushed through the walls of the kitchen cabinet, and penetrated three natural gas canisters, leaving a gaping hole through each one. Luckily, we had emptied them out a few days before.⠀ ⠀ A week after this incident, we relocated to Syria, where we would spend the next two years. We lived in Aleppo and on the coast of the Mediterranean, in a small town called Jableh. We applied for refugee status, and after six months of interviews, we received a phone call informing us that we had four, one-way tickets to Sioux Falls, South Dakota” ⠀ -Ahmed Badr⠀ Co-Founder and the voice inside each of the suitcases in @unpackedrefugee ⠀
ولا تقدم الحقائب عملاً بصرياً فحسب، وإنما تسمح أيضاً لمحبي الفن بسماع قصص العائلات اللاجئة لمدة تتراوح بين 30 و60 ثانية. وبهذه الطريقة، يسعى حافظ إلى إزالة الصورة النمطية التي تنقلها الوسائل الإخبارية عن اللاجئين، من خلال التعرّف أكثر إلى قصصهم.
View this post on Instagram
Um Shaham's Suitcase⠀ ⠀ Um Shaham (the mother of Shaham) is from Mosul, Iraq and is a mother of four. On November 15th, 2003 she was helping her husband clean his new taxi; he had just brought it back from the mechanic and had left some grease marks on the body.⠀ ⠀ Together with Shaham (their oldest child), Um Shaham and her husband washed the car with gasoline, a substance that easily cleans grease off of cars. A few minutes after they began washing, a fire erupted within the house, engulfing the car along with Shaham and his parents. The fire began in Um Shaham’s bedroom before spreading to the rest of the house. Her bedroom contained the crib of her youngest daughter, Shumoo. The toddler was sleeping at the time, and the fire missed her by a few inches. Um Shaham and her son weren’t as lucky, each received third and second degree burns, respectively.⠀ ⠀ A few months into the Iraq war, Um Shaham’s husband was driving his Taxi around Mosul when he was shot dead by a stray bullet. The widowed family relocated to Turkey, where they would spend the next two years. Shaham was now 14 and went to work at a local restaurant to support the family. Um Shaham and her family decided to apply for asylum and were resettled to New Haven on June 1st, 2015.⠀ ⠀ Shaham is now 18 and just began his senior year of high school. Throughout her tragedy, Um Shaham remains positive and tells us that all she wants in life is her kids’ happiness.⠀ ⠀ @unpackedrefugee ⠀
وتحمل الحقائب رسائل كان قد وجهها حافظ للغرب، قائلاً "لا يمكن رسم ملايين من الناس بفرشاة واحدة وكأن كلمة لاجئ تعبر عن ملايين من الناس بصفة واحدة"، مضيفاً أن "هذا ما يحدث اليوم، حيث يعمل رئيس الدولة على تطبيق حظر سفر مبني بشكل كامل على دين الشخص أو جواز سفره، باعتبار أنهما ما يحددان هويته فقط".