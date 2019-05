View this post on Instagram

— Title. Members of the UAE Royal Family Swarovski Crystallized Official Portraits Collection. Swarovski Crystal Portraits Medium. Swarovski crystals, pearls and glass beads on canvas Size. 85cm x 60cm​ Status. Available please contact for sales info and international shipping ~ Natalie #BSABart 🖌➕💎 . FACTS AND FIGURES: 1. This piece took over 3 months to make (480+ hours) 2. More than 350,000 glass crystal beads, Swarovski Crystals and Swarovski Pearls were used . This is also part one of an existing five part series. The ONLY Fully Crystallized OFFICIAL portraits of The UAE Leaders; 1. HH Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan @yearofzayed 2. HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum @hhshkmohd 3. HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum @faz3 4. HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan @mohamedbinzayed 5. HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan