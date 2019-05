View this post on Instagram

#Repost @voguerunway ・・・ @katyperry got lit on the #MetGala red carpet in a major way—arriving on the carpet dressed as a giant crystal chandelier complete with glowing lights. Tap the link in our bio for more on her @moschino look. Photographed by @coreytenold @bellahadid @stellamaxwell @traceeellisross @mssarahcatharinepaulson #metcamp #metgala #bellahadid #stellamaxwell #katyperry #sarahpaulson #traceeellisross