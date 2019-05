View this post on Instagram

... queen of hearts ... cardi b wears a thom browne anatomical down-filled dress layered in oxblood tulle and silk organza, with a three-meter long train. the shirred, gathered tulle fill creates a shape that twists, waves, and gathers. with hand-embroidered bugle bead detailing, ruby nipples, and 30,000 burned and dyed coque feathers, the dress took 35 people and over 2,000 hours to create. #thombrowne #metgala #metcamp #cardib #stephenjonesmillinery