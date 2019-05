View this post on Instagram

@serenawilliams' #MetGala look is crafted from innovative fabric with fluorescent properties. The boustier corset dress, detachable skirt and draped cape feature appliqué of the heritage #AtelierVersace Ivy motif - embroidered in organza with thread and Swarovski crystals. #SerenaWilliams #MetCamp #VersaceCelebrities