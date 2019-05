View this post on Instagram

“Your heart and my heart are very very old friends.” —Hafiz = the caption for Altamash Javed’s (@aljvd) submission to last weekend’s hashtag project, #WHPpostcard. Altamash paired the poet’s quote with this image of a friend photographing the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. “We were on a spontaneous trip to take pictures of the sunset,” Altamash says. Follow along as we feature more of our favorite submissions throughout the week. Photo by @aljvd