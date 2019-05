View this post on Instagram

Kuwait taxi series 2\3 Ten years ago, these orange taxis were a common sight in Kuwait City. Only a handful remain, driven by retired Kuwaitis, who offer their service across a single route - from the old Souk, Mubarikya, to Bneid Elgar. These shared cabs fit 4-8 passengers and cost each a measly 200 fils for the trip. Here, Essa is counting his change, the ride cost less than a dollar. Most of the passengers give him the exact change. #everydaykwt #taxi #kuwait