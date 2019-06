View this post on Instagram

Real Madrid Captain @SergioRamos ~ Stunning Bride @PilarRubio_Oficial looks stunning in ZUHAIR MURAD Glitzy Art Deco embroidered Dress and detachable overskirt with a matching Veil ~ Inspired by the Art Deco movement from the Spring 2019 Collection ~ As they share a kiss at the wedding in Seville ,Spain. #ZMBride #ZMrealm #Spain #ZuhairMuradBridal