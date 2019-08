صور ساحرة تحتفي بالمظاهر الفريدة في المجتمع المصري في ظل التمييز ضدها

View this post on Instagram

When a butterfly chooses to connect with a flower, it doesn't think of whether it's dotted or not, or whether it's colour is one that attracts it or not - even if it does have a preference, it gives it a chance beyond the superficial exterior. This made me believe that mother nature doesn't discriminate, but we do. We all want to be given a chance to connect with the world in a way that we're truly able to be ourselves, which is all about being diverse and transparent, so often we make it harder for the ones who get the chance to do what we can't do. I asked the beings in the photographs how do they view their individuality and how does society contribute to that. I hope that you, as someone who contributes to the experience of the nurture that is society, would see it as humanely and transparently as possible. - A Humane Nurture opens today @beitelsura at 7:00 pm, come say hello. :)