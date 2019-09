View this post on Instagram

The Gouna Film Festival is at its core a celebration of art - and we love how Egyptian artist Mohamed Gaber @mgpexel reimagined our #GFF19 red carpets to capture how they may have looked, if, instead of a slew of contemporary stars walking down them, some of the most iconic screen legends in Egyptian cinema did. These beloved icons from the golden age of cinema essentially paved the way for the existence of a festival such as ours today. Swipe through to see Soad Hosny striking a pose, Farid Shawqi pulling up in a limo, and a whole lot more...