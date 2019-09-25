ميغان ماركل ترتدي غطاء للرأس في زيارتها لأقدم مسجد بجنوب أفريقيا
دبي، الإمارات العربية المتحدد (CNN)-- قد تكون رأيت دوقة ساسكس، ميغان ماركل، وهي ترتدي غطاء للرأس، خلال جولتها مع الأمير هاري، في جنوب أفريقيا.. فأين كانت وما سر هذه الصور؟
وخلال جولتهما الملكية، التي تستغرق 10 أيام، حرص دوق ودوقة ساسكس على زيارة المسجد الأول في مدينة كيب تاون، وهو يعد أول وأقدم مسجد في جنوب أفريقيا، حيث حظي الزوجان بفرصة النظر إلى أول مخطوطة معروفة للقرآن بأفريقيا.
More images from Heritage Day in Bo Kaap. As part of their visit, Their Royal Highnesses visited the Auwal Mosque – the first and oldest Mosque in South Africa. Standing as a symbol of the freedom of former slaves to worship, the Mosque hosts events with Muslim, Christian and Jewish young leaders, and encourages friendship and understanding between South Africa's varied communities. The Duke and Duchess also got to view the first known manuscript of the Qu’ran in Africa, drafted by Tuan Guru from memory, whilst he was imprisoned on Robben Island. ••• Heritage Day celebrated the great diversity of cultures, beliefs and traditions that make up the rainbow nation. Bo Kaap streets filled with colour and music while Their Royal Highnesses were welcomed to one of the most vibrant neighbourhoods in Cape Town. The area has seen inter-community tension rise over the last few years, yet days like today show how faith, traditions, food and music bring people together, and celebrate the things that unite each and every one of us. #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica • Photo ©️ Shutterstock / PA images
وبحسب مجموعة صور نُشرت عبر حسابهما الرسمي على موقع "إنستغرام"، حرصت دوقة ساسكس على احترام قدسية المكان، وذلك من خلال ارتداء غطاء للرأس، وفستاناً طويلاً.
ونشر عدد من الأشخاص عبر موقع "تويتر" صور ماركل بغطاء الرأس، إذ غرد أحدهم: "أشعر أنها خليفة الأميرة ديانا، والدة الأمير هاري"، واصفاً إياها بـ"التواضع، والإنسانية، والجمال".
ويُشار إلى أن دوق ودوقة ساسكس قد احتفلا بيوم التراث، الذي يصادف عطلة عامة للمواطنين، في بو كيب بجنوب أفريقيا، وهو حي نابض بالحياة، وتنتشر فيه المنازل الملّونة.
More from Heritage Day in Bo Kaap! In amongst the beautiful colour of the Bo Kaap houses, Shamielah Samsodian and her family also opened their doors to the Duke and Duchess, welcoming them into their home to share stories – and importantly - share their food. Happy Heritage Day! ••• Heritage Day celebrated the great diversity of cultures, beliefs and traditions that make up the rainbow nation. Bo Kaap streets filled with colour and music while Their Royal Highnesses were welcomed to one of the most vibrant neighbourhoods in Cape Town. The area has seen inter-community tension rise over the last few years, yet days like today show how faith, traditions, food and music bring people together, and celebrate the things that unite each and every one of us. The Duke and Duchess are so happy to have been invited to the festivities in Bo Kaap today, and were overwhelmed by the amazing welcome. #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica • Video ©️SussexRoyal
وكتب الزوجان عبر حسابهما الرسمي على موقع "إنستغرام": "نحتفل اليوم بالتنوع الكبير في الثقافات، والمعتقدات، والتقاليد، التي تُشكل أمة موحدة أشبه بقوس القزح".
Happy Heritage Day South Africa! 🇿🇦 • Today we are celebrating the great diversity of cultures, beliefs and traditions that make up the rainbow nation. Bo Kaap streets filled with colour and music while Their Royal Highnesses were welcomed to one of the most vibrant neighbourhoods in Cape Town. The area has seen inter-community tension rise over the last few years, yet days like today show how faith, traditions, food and music bring people together, and celebrate the things that unite each and every one of us. The Duke and Duchess are so happy to have been invited to the festivities in Bo Kaap today, and were overwhelmed by the amazing welcome. #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica • Photo ©️ photos PA images / SussexRoyal
وأضاف الثنائي أن المنطقة "شهدت توتراً بين المجتمعات خلال السنوات القليلة الماضية. ورغم ذلك، استطاعت العادات، والطعام، والموسيقى جميعها أن تجمع بين الناس والاحتفال بالأمور التي توحد كل شخص منا".
ويُذكر أن الجولة الملكية كانت مليئة بالنشاطات المختلفة حتى الآن، منها توجه الثنائي إلى بلدة نيانجا للقاء أعضاء مبادرة محلية، تسعى إلى تثقيف الأطفال حول حقوقهم، وتمكين الفتيات من خلال دروس الدفاع عن النفس.
وبعد أشهر من التخطيط، تركز هذه الجولة بشكل أساسي على المجتمع، وحقوق النساء، والفتيات، والصحة العقلية والبيئة، بالإضافة إلى فيروس العوز المناعي البشري الذي يؤدي إلى الإيدز.