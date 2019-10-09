View this post on Instagram

AD| For most of my twenties I lived about five minutes away from this bridge, in fact if you scroll down the bottom of my Instagram you'll find some images I took here when I first picked up a camera. I came back to Albert Bridge because this month @lumixuk set me a brief to go and capture some imagery based on the idea of 'Your City', and although I don't live around the corner anymore I wanted to come back with a new perspective (and my new LUMIX S1R) because there's a couple of tricky challenges with capturing this bridge. You'll see from my photos a few years ago that I couldn't quite figure out how to not over expose the lights without making the sky too dark- since then I've learnt what can be done in the edit to solve things like that, but even more recently I've learnt how powerful the high resolution mode on the S1R is and the fact that it can do some of the compositing in camera. This is why photography is addictive, there's always new tricks to try out and ways to keep improving #ShotInMyWorld