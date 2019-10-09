منها دبي وقطر..بريطاني يعكس أبرز المعالم السياحية بطريقة جديدة
دبي، الإمارات العربية المتحدة (CNN)-- قد لا يُشبه هذا المصور الفوتوغرافي أي مصور آخر رأيته عبر موقع "إنستغرام". ورغم استخدامه لعدسة كاميرته حتى يُروّج للسياحة بشتى بلدان العالم، إلّا أن فنه يُعتبر عاملاً مهماً أيضاً في كل صورة يلتقطها.
وإذا قمت بزيارة حسابه الرسمي، الذي يزيد عدد متابعيه عن الـ400 ألف متابع، ستستمتع بلوحاته الفوتوغرافية الفنية، التي تجمع بين عنصري الفكاهة والإبداع.
AD| For most of my twenties I lived about five minutes away from this bridge, in fact if you scroll down the bottom of my Instagram you'll find some images I took here when I first picked up a camera. I came back to Albert Bridge because this month @lumixuk set me a brief to go and capture some imagery based on the idea of 'Your City', and although I don't live around the corner anymore I wanted to come back with a new perspective (and my new LUMIX S1R) because there's a couple of tricky challenges with capturing this bridge. You'll see from my photos a few years ago that I couldn't quite figure out how to not over expose the lights without making the sky too dark- since then I've learnt what can be done in the edit to solve things like that, but even more recently I've learnt how powerful the high resolution mode on the S1R is and the fact that it can do some of the compositing in camera. This is why photography is addictive, there's always new tricks to try out and ways to keep improving #ShotInMyWorld
وعلى سبيل المثال، ستجد امرأة مسنة تظهر التجاعيد على وجهها، وتقوم بحياكة برج ألبرت في لندن. ليس ذلك فحسب، وإنما ستندهش من وجود عامل يقطع إحدى جزر مالطا، بالمنشار.
AD| Comino's Blue Lagoon is entirely natural but if you asked someone to design the perfect swimming spot, I think they'd come up with something like this. The secluded lagoon is nestled away behind various rock formations, one of which has a distinctive carved out window that provides a view of the open sea beyond but also a re-assuring guard from the waves. The shallow waters transition through various shades of blue but wherever you choose to dip your toes in, the water is perfectly clear. The equally beautiful Gozo is just a short boat trip away (or you can take a ferry if coming from Malta). Gozo is another island full of wonders too, some natural and some man-made. Swipe through the carousel for a few of Gozo's highlights and delve into my stories for even more @visitmaltauk #VisitMalta #Comino #Gozo
غريب، أليس كذلك! ففي حديثه مع موقع CNN بالعربية، قال المصور البريطاني، ريتش ماكور: "أستوحي أعمالي من ثقافة البوب، والهندسة المعمارية، وطفولتي وأي شيء آخر يلهمني بفكرة معينة".
ولطالما أراد ماكور، وهو مؤسس حساب "Paperboyo"، أن ينجز عملاً لم يفعله أي شخص آخر.. وبأساليب وأفكار مختلفة، توصل الفوتوغرافي البريطاني أخيراً إلى فكرة استخدام القصاصات الفنية لتزيين أبرز المعالم السياحية.
وبعيداً عن معالم فرنسا، والنمسا، وآيسلندا، قرّر ماكور أن يضيف لمسته الفنية إلى مدينتي دبي وقطر، وذلك بسبب هندستهما المعمارية المميزة والمختلفة.
وبدوره، أوضح المصور البريطاني أنه "بسبب وجود مساحة أكبر في هذا الجزء من العالم، تبرز المباني أكثر، فهي ليست مخفية"، مضيفاً "هذا أمر رائع لأنه يمكن تقدير الهندسة المعمارية أكثر".
From the front this building - the Beach hotel - is designed to look like a wave to compliment the sail design of the nearby Burj Al Arab, so from the right vantage point you get a pretty cool effect of a sailboat and a wave beneath it. That would have been too easy to do a cutout with though, so I did this instead @visit.dubai #MyDubai #DubaiTomorrow @JumeirahGroup #StayDifferent #JumeirahBH #BeachHotel #WildWadi @WildWadiWaterPark #Dubai #Paperart #Silhouette #Zip #TravelStoke #Travel #OpticalIllusion #PassionPassport #ArchitectureLovers #ArchitecturePorn #Hotel #Cityscape #ArtOfVisuals #travelawesome
وفي مدينة دبي، على سبيل المثال، التقط ماكور صورة لبرج "كيان"، الذي يتميز بالتوائه، وأحضر معه "أطول مفتاح صوامل"، وذلك حسب ما جاء في تعليقه على الصورة.
This is the Cayan Tower in Dubai Marina- the world's tallest twisted tower. Fortunately I happened to be carrying the world's longest spanner with me at the time to get this photo. @visit.dubai #MyDubai #DubaiTomorrow #Dubai #CayanTower #worldslongestspanner #Paperart #Silhouette #Spanner #TravelStoke #Travel #DubaiMarina #OpticalIllusion #Twist #Sunset #PassionPassport #Funny @Instagram #ArchitectureLovers #ForcedPerspective #ArchitecturePorn #Cityscape #ArtOfVisuals #TravelAwesome
وبعد أن يقضي وقتاً طويلاً للتوصل إلى أفكار جديدة، يحرص ماكور على تصميم القصاصات الفنية أولاً، ومن ثم رصد المعلم السياحي بعدسة كاميرته.
ورغم أن هذه العملية برمتها قد تستغرقه ساعات، بدءاً من تحديد الفكرة إلى وضع لمساته الأخيرة على الصورة، إلّا أن المصور البريطاني سعيد بعمله للغاية.
I shot this one a year ago although it feels like I was only exploring Barcelona a few months ago (what is it with life going way faster in your thirties than it does in your twenties)? Anyways, you know how I like to try and link my ideas in some way to the location? Well this time I've got absolutely nothing to link Jessica Rabbit to Barcelona, so instead I'm going to list my top five favourite films, because although "Who Framed Roger Rabbit?" isn't in my top five, Bob Hoskins -who stars in it- is in one of my top five films. Did that make any sense? The bullet point is here are my top five favourite films (even though you didn't ask). In no real order: Kings of Summer, Mary and Max, Before Sunset, Hook and The Shawshank Redemption. Oh and not that it's top five material but I've got a real soft spot for Bart Got A Room. Anyone else got any of those in their top five? Any films I should watch would would make me want to put it in my top five?
وبالطبع، لا يخل عمل ماكور من التحديات الإبداعية والجسدية أيضاً، منها تصوير المعالم السياحية في الوقت الصحيح، للحصول على الإضاءة المثالية. وحول ردة فعل متابعي ماكور، فغالباً ما يشعرون بالذهول، خاصة أن بعضهم لم ير مدينته بالطريقة التي يراها المصور البريطاني.