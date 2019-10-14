حين تداعب الموسيقى مشاعر الراقصين.. مصري يرصد حركاتهم الاستعراضية
- غزل صلاح
دبي، الإمارات العربية المتحدة (CNN)-- الجمال والحقيقة.. قيمتان يحرص المصور المصري، مدحت سعودي، على تواجدهما في جميع أعماله الفوتوغرافية. وبحركات استعراضية متمايلة، جذبت عدسة سعودي عالم الفنون المسرحية، التي تشمل الرقص المعاصر، والغناء، وغيرها من الفنون.
وبينما تداعب الموسيقى روح ومشاعر الراقصين، يوقف المصور المصري الزمن لثوانٍ معدودة، ليرصد حركاتهم السريعة، التي تنبض بالحيوية، باحثاً عن الحقيقة التي تقف وراء كل حركة ونغمة موسيقية.
وفي حديثه مع موقع CNN بالعربية، قال المصور المصري إن "الفن هو المصدر الأساسي لإثراء روح البشر والمجتمعات، إذ يجب أن يكون جزءاً مهماً من تاريخ البلاد وازدهارها".
وإذا قمت بزيارة حساب المصور المصري عبر موقع "إنستغرام"، فستلاحظ أن أعماله الفوتوغرافية، التي تتميز بطابع اللونين الأسود والأبيض، تفسر نفسها عندما تعجز الكلمات عن الوصف.
وبالطبع، لا يخل عمل سعودي من التحديات المختلفة، أولها رصد لحظة قفز الفنان الراقص وترجمتها في صورة فوتوغرافية. وخلال لحظات انغماسهم في عالم الفنون المسرحية، يجب ألّا يلاحظ الفنانون وجود سعودي بينهم، فما السبب؟
ومن المهم أن يلتقط المصور المصري الحقيقة العفوية التي تقف وراء كل حركة، وذلك دون إزعاج لحظاتهم المقدسة مع الموسيقى. وحول ردود فعل متابعي أعمال سعودي، فغالباً ما تثير انتباههم طريقة استخدامه لتأثيرات الضوء والظلال في الصور الفوتوغرافية.
ولطالما كان سعودي مهتماً بالتصوير الفوتوغرافي منذ طفولته، فممارسته لهذا المهنة ليست بدافع الشغف فحسب، وإنما أيضاً لما تحمله من انعكاس للروح البشرية.