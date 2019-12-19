View this post on Instagram

THE RISE OF THE FEMININE ENERGY The power of intuition and emotional intelligence The fear of the feminine energy has been suppressed by the society because of the demonstration of its power and intuition. The feminine energy with is attributed sexuality, sensitivity, vulnerability, creativity, and the ability to be ok with having feelings which exists in both GENDER . But it has been seen as sign of weakness . And the shame of expressing transparency clouds this hidden power . But we know from elementary science energy can neither be created nor destroyed . THE RISE OF THE FEMINE ENERGY IS back on . Women are on the rise, speaking truth, shedding the cloaks of shame, and communicating with integrity and bringing the shadow to light. Men are also waking up to their own emotions and how they have suppressed and objectified women