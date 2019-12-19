فنانة خالفت قواعد تقديم الصور لتبرز زوايا جمال بنساء بلدها.. إليكم النتيجة
دبي، الإمارات العربية المتحدة (CNN)— قد يكون مفهوم الجمال محصوراً بنمط تقليدي في عالم عرض الأزياء، إذ يجب أن تتوفر في المرأة شروطاً ومواصفات معينة، سواء من ناحية الطول أو الوزن.
ولكن، إذا زرت حساب المصورة النيجيرية، موفولوا بامويوا، الرسمي عبر موقع "إنستغرام"، ستُلاحظ أن تلك المقاييس غير موجودة في أعمالها الفوتوغرافية.
وبدورها، لطالما كانت تبحث المصورة النيجيرية عن طرقٍ لتغيير حياة الأشخاص من خلال الفن.. فهل يستطيع حقاً أن يُحدث تغيراً جوهرياً المجتمع؟
في سلسلة فوتوغرافية، تُعرف باسم "Re Psyche Cle"، قررت بامويوا أن تُعيد تدوير عقول الأفراد، أي تغير من طريقة تفكيرهم.
وتعود قصة السلسلة إلى اليوم الذي زارت فيه المصورة النيجيرية أحد شواطئ البلاد، حيث شهدت محاولة البحار إعادة القمامات، التي ألقاها الناس، إلى الساحل، وذلك مقارنة بالوقت الذي كان فيه نظيفاً ونقياً عندما كانت ما لا تزال بامويوا طفلة.
ومن هذا المنطلق، سعت المصورة، التي يصل عدد متابعيها إلى 170 ألف شخص، إلى تغيير العالم، ومخالفة القواعد المتعلقة بكيفية تقديم سلسلة الأعمال الفوتوغرافية.
وفيما يتعلق بالمعايير الجمالية التي تحرص على شملها في سلسلتها الفوتوغرافية، فلا يوجد شيء محدد طالما يتماشى مع ما يدور في مخيلتها.
وفي حديثها مع موقع CNN بالعربية، قالت بامويوا: "قد يبدو الأمر مضحكاً، عادة ما أتخيل شكل عارضة الأزياء في ذهني.. معظم عارضات الأزياء هن في الواقع من نيجيريا وأنا سعيدة بكونهن مستعيدن للتعاون".
واليوم، تعمل المصورة على 3 سلاسل فوتوغرافية بشكل مستقل، تسعى إلى مشاركتهم مع متابعيها عندما يحين الوقت المناسب. ليس ذلك فحسب، وإنما تحلم بشراء منزل يجمع العديد من الأرامل في أفريقيا، اللواتي لا مأوى لهن.