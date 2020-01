View this post on Instagram

Turquoise and pink colors combine to radiate a feeling of cheerfulness and romance in this elegantly composed poster from artist Gassour. Layla Murad and Anwar Wagdi are framed within a heart, with cupids and doves frolicking alongside and celebrating the joy of their love. This is a very wholesome and sweet image, one that is elevated by the gorgeous faces of the characters in the full bloom of their love. Eternal Love • 1951 • Rare poster • Stone-lithographed • 70x100cm • Artist: Gassour • Original poster: http://bit.ly/34aAj4K #citylightsposters #1950s #musical #laylamurad #anwarwagdi #eternallove #loveofthesoul #heartframe #loveblossom #cheerful #colorfulart #cupids #doves #naturalbeauty #adposter #vintageinteriors #vintageposter #arabart #arabictypography #arabicvintagedesign #stonelithography #originalposter #gassour #حبيب_الروح #ليلى_مراد #انور_وجدي