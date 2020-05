View this post on Instagram

We owe a huge thank you to all the front liners for their compassionate service during these tough times. As an appreciation, Esposa Group would like to offer wedding gowns with their veils to all the Summer 2020 Lebanese and Emirati doctors and nurses brides-to-be serving Covid-19 patients. Stay safe, and let’s spread messages of hope, love and new beginnings❤️ #esposalove #tonewbeginnings