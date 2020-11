View this post on Instagram

FREEDOM! Thank you all for your kindness and LovE since revealing such a vulnerable piece of me. I’m still processing the release of such a heavy weight and taking in all of your beautiful messages. For those who are challenged by psoriasis that have shared your stories with me, I see you and feel you deeply. For those who aren’t challenged by psoriasis, but are with other autoimmune dis-ease or if you are simply afraid of being seen, I deeply feel and see you too. I hope that by stripping myself bare you have found your permission slip to do the same. You are worthy of freedom! YOU ARE WORTHY OF FREEDOM! I LovE you 💕