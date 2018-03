Want to experience the most exclusive airport stay in the world? @virginatlantic and @onefinestay have created a luxury loft, located in Virgin Atlantic's London Heathrow Clubhouse! Fly Virgin Atlantic from 26 February to 4 March for a chance to book this unique space, complete with personal butler, spa treatments, a brasserie, cocktail bar, and epic views of Heathrow's runway. Link to the room in bio! #VirginAtlantic #LondonHeathrow #LuxuryLoft

A post shared by onefinestay (@onefinestay) on Feb 27, 2018 at 10:07am PST